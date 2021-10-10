Fear (FEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.04 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Fear has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.