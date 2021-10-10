Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Federal Signal worth $113,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

