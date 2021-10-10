Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,296.75 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.