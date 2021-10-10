Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $423.12 million and approximately $34.90 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

