Filecoin Price Tops $71.12 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion and approximately $934.41 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 111,219,493 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

