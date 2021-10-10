Financial Analysis: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) versus Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Latin America and Promotora de Informaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 1 2 1 0 2.00 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.76 billion 0.78 -$818.05 million ($3.51) -3.58 Promotora de Informaciones $789.26 million 0.52 $102.51 million N/A N/A

Promotora de Informaciones has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Promotora de Informaciones on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services. The C&W Panama segment provides mobile, pay television, fixed-line telephony, public, and semipublic telephone services. The VTR/Cabletica segment includes mobile telephony and data services and relies on the radio access network of a third-party wireless network provider to carry its mobile communications traffic. The Liberty Puerto Rico segment provides lifeline programs and fixed-line video services. The company was founded on July 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services. The Press segment involves in the sale of newspapers and magazines, advertising, promotions, and printing. The company was founded by Jesús de Polanco Gutiérrez in 1958 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

