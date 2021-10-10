Financial Avengers Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $531,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.