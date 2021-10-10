Financial Comparison: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) versus Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.74 $1.06 million N/A N/A Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Devices and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 4.72% 2.63% 2.41% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

