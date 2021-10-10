Financial Contrast: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 16.45 $1.08 million ($0.01) -2,090.00 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.62 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

