Financial Review: BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Konica Minolta and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.34 -$142.97 million ($0.58) -18.68 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Konica Minolta pays out -67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Konica Minolta and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konica Minolta beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

