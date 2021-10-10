Firo Price Up 12% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Firo has a market capitalization of $100.27 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00014685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,394,267 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.