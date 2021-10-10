First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 163,137 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AG opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

