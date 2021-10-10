First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $67.05 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

