FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

