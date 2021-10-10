Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $7,349,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $177.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

