FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

