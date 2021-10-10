Flow Price Hits $18.50 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $106.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $18.50 or 0.00033660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

