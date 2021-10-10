Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $79.76 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00218059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00135677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001838 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,594,018 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

