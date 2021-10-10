FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Hits $2,787.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,787.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00098705 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.