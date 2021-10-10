Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,573,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.23% of Sensata Technologies worth $663,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

