Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.51% of HDFC Bank worth $681,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

