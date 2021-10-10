Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $567,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

