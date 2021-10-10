Fmr LLC Sells 828,332 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828,332 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.82% of FirstEnergy worth $570,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in FirstEnergy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

