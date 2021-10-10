Font Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Font has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $884,345.54 and approximately $10,001.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00224828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00098686 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

