Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

