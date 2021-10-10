Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

