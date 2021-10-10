Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

