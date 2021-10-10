Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

