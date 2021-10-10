Fort L.P. Sells 18,987 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.89 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

