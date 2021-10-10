Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $127,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

