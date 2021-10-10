Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

