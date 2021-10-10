Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.90 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.26 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.