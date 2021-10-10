Francisco Partners Management LP Invests $1.08 Billion in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,625,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. LegalZoom.com accounts for about 24.7% of Francisco Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Francisco Partners Management LP owned about 14.77% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.