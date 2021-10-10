Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,316 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of Mastercard worth $2,088,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $366.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

