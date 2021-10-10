Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,264 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,977 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Adobe worth $1,355,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $576.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.19. The company has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.