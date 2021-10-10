Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,580,563 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.00% of Verizon Communications worth $2,320,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

