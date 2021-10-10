Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.44% of Albemarle worth $1,268,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

