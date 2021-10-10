Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,135,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

