Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,719,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of Mastercard worth $2,088,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.