Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Shopify worth $1,395,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,378.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,475.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,353.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

