Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,773,913 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,224,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,419,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

