Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 22,750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,683,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 342,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,055,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,487.00 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,513.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

