Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,241,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,437,123 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.28% of Medtronic worth $2,140,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,963,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,823,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

