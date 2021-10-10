Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,998 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.94% of Target worth $1,119,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

