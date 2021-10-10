Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,523,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,084,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average of $283.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

