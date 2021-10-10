Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,232,283 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.01% of Chevron worth $2,043,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

