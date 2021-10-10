Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 298,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.56% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,211,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

