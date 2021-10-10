Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $1,043,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

