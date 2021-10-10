Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.94% of AbbVie worth $1,874,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

ABBV stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.