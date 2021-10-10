Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,008 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PayPal worth $1,754,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

